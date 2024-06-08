Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.08.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.23.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

