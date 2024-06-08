Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 320 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

