Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,791,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 230,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

