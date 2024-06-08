Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 44.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 679,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

View Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.