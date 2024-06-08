Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,900,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 321.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 126,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

