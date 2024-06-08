Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 130 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,630. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

