Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,570 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,650 shares of company stock valued at $521,043 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

