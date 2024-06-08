Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 380 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of YETI opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

