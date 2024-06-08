Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 810 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

