Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

