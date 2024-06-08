Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Doximity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.