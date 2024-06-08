Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 470 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

