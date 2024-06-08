Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,513,503 shares of company stock worth $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

