Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

