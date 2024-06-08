Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

