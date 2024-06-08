Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 110 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

