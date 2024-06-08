Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,307 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after buying an additional 1,713,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.