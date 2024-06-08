Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 310 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

