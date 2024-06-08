Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 350,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 96,698 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE:TDC opened at $32.31 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

