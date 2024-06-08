U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 218,361 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 217,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

