Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of UL opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

