United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.54.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
