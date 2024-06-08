United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.9 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

