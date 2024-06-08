United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $45,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.24 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $675.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.53.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.73.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

