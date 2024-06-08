Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.50

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $189.83, with a volume of 61067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

