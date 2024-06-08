Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

