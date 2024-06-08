Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.19% of Upbound Group worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Upbound Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

