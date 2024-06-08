Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPBD. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.14.

UPBD opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

