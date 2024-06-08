VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.