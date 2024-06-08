Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

