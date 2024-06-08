Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $34.45

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $36.19. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 100,052 shares trading hands.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.