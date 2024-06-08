Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

