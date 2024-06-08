Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Watsco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $462.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.54. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $491.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

