WCM Global Growth Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WQG)

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
WCM Global Growth Stock Performance
About WCM Global Growth
Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
