Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.65

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 146424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

