William H. Neukom Buys 586 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

