Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $292.25 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

