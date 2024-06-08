Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of WTW opened at $255.49 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

