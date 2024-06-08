WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.32

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $527.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOL. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 824.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

