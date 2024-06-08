XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,542 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.27% of XPEL worth $48,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In other news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $39.14 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.