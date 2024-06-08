YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.57. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 444,658 shares.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 18,922.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 520,381 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Articles

