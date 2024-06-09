1,032 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.