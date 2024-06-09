1,072 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $433.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

