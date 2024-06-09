1,375 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $219.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

