158,148 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 158,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,961,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,413,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,092,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EG stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

