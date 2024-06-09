1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.10. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

