1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

