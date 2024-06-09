1,993 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQM opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

