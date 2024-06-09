3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,086 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 59,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 27,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Apple by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 435,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Apple by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 67,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

