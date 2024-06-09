5,823 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $351.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $353.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

