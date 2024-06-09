7,203 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $168,372,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $109,022,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of BALL opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

